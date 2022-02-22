Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Analysts predict that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $228.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.00 million to $228.20 million. BOX reported sales of $198.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $869.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

BOX stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. BOX has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in BOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

