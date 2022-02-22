Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.58 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

