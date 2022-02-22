Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report $75.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.58 million and the highest is $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. FMR LLC grew its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKL stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.