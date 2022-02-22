Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $102.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the highest is $104.41 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.