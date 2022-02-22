Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.85 Million

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce $102.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the highest is $104.41 million. First Busey reported sales of $96.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $421.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $424.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $453.57 million, with estimates ranging from $447.58 million to $460.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Busey by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81. First Busey has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

