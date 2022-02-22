Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $302.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.29 million and the lowest is $299.63 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

