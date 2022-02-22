Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post $3.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $3.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.16 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $29.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. The company had a trading volume of 850,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,940. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after purchasing an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

