Brokerages Anticipate Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PFIE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,289. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.