Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zynga.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Zynga has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $12.32.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Zynga by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

