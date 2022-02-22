Brokerages Expect 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post -$2.45 EPS

Brokerages predict that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.66). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 2seventy bio.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSVT. began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,978 shares of company stock valued at $175,698 over the last three months.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79. 2seventy bio has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

