Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.18 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce sales of $345.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.28 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

