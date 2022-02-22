Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $340.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $336.70 million and the highest is $341.60 million. Premier reported sales of $469.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,408,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 822.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,004,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

