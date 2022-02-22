Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Zenvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZENV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zenvia Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

