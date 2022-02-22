Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,000 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,751,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.30.

Shares of ONON opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.95. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

ON Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

