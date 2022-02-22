Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

