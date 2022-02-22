Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,646 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 820,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,762,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The stock has a market cap of $327.51 billion, a PE ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

