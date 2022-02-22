Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after buying an additional 121,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Textron by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,696,000 after buying an additional 149,231 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $73.00. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

