Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 115.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in United States Steel by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United States Steel by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 709,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

