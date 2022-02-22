Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

