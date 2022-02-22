Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Membership Collective Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

