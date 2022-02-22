Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,914,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4,657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.29.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $418.42 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

