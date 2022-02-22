Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,503 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.18.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock worth $585,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $391.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

