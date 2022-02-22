Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 88,789 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Afya at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,958,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Afya by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Afya by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Afya by 345.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,848 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

AFYA stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. Afya Limited has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Afya

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

