Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,678 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of James River Group worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.41. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

