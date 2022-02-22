Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,193 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,193 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Beauty Health worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.