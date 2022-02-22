Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,481 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,506,739 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 668,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

TPR stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

