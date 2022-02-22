Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BEP.UN opened at C$43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.32. The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.12. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of C$39.24 and a 52 week high of C$58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.10%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

