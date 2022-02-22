Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Buys 99,800 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 99,800 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $68.17. 1,438,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,585. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

