Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $891.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $912.00 million and the lowest is $870.90 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

