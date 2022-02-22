BRP Group (BRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

