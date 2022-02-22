Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO Sells $97,090.00 in Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 1,035,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $97.72. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $79.55 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 134.0% during the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.