Bryan Ganz Buys 10,000 Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS:BYRN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,194. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Research analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYRN shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

