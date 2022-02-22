BSC Station (BSCS) Price Down 18.9% This Week

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $2.93 million and $517,245.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSC Station should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSC Station using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.