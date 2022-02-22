BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.02

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.02 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 198.25 ($2.70). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 192.65 ($2.62), with a volume of 33,818,785 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.72) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

