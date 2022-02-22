BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BTRS stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $894.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60.
In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last three months.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
About BTRS
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
