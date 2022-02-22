BTRS (BTRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $894.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 527,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 508,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 412,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 247,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BTRS by 387.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 186,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

