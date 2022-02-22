Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will post $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NYSE BLDR opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

