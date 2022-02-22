Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) will post $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

NYSE BLDR opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.