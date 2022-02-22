Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,166.43 ($29.46).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($27.88) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,040 ($27.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($25.15) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($452.63).

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 2,019 ($27.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,839.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.90. The company has a market cap of £8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.32. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.83).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

