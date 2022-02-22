Burger Swap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.61 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003864 BTC on popular exchanges. Burger Swap has a market cap of $26.40 million and $6.61 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00108824 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 18,132,826 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

