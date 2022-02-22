Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Burlington Stores worth $55,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.24.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.70 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.