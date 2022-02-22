Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $327.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.
Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
