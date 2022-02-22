Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen from $327.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL stock opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.