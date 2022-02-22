Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.24.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.72. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after purchasing an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

