BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 145,121 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Barclays decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

