BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.
BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.
Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
