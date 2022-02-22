BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.