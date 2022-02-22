BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.78. 799,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,412. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,752,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.