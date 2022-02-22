Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Tops $30.25 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and $16,527.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00394347 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.