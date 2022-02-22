ByteNext Price Hits $0.0379 on Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $654,358.64 and $2,512.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.