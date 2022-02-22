Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.19 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $44.19 million and $3.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00280844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015473 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,736,848,612 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,043,256 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

