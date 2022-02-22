BZEdge Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $469.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

Buying and Selling BZEdge

