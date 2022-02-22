Cabot Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Cabot has raised its dividend by 8.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NYSE CBT opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

