Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,621 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Cactus worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHD. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

