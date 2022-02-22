Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

CDNS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.81.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.07.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.