Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.21. 2,790,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,935. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.92.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.07.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,233 shares of company stock worth $10,298,405 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.